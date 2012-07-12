ATHENS, July 12 Greece's jobless rate scaled a
new record high of 22.5 percent in April from a revised 22
percent in March, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said
on Thursday, as a fifth year of recession continued to take its
toll on the labour market.
Greece depends on financial aid from the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund, who have imposed budget cuts
that have caused a wave of corporate closures and triggered job
losses.
Unemployment in Greece is almost twice the average jobless
rate in the 17 countries sharing the euro.