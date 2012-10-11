ATHENS Oct 11 Greece's jobless rate rose for the 35th consecutive month in July, scaling a new record of 25.1 percent from an upwardly revised 24.8 percent in June, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Greece's crippling, austerity-fuelled recession continued to take its toll on the labour market, putting Greek unemployment at more than double the euro zone average of 11.4 percent in July.