ATHENS Aug 7 Greece's jobless rate eased to 27.2 percent in May from 27.3 percent in the previous month, the country's statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

At more than double the euro zone average of 11.6 percent in May, Greece's unemployment rate remains near record highs despite signs of recovery in the economy, which is expected to emerge from recession and expand by 0.6 percent this year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)