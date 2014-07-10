ATHENS, July 10 Greece's jobless rate was steady at 27.3 percent in April compared to the previous month, the country's statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

At more than double the euro zone average of 11.7 percent in April, unemployment in Greece remains near record highs despite signs of recovery in the broader economy, highlighting the impact of its six-year recession.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)