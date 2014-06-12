ATHENS, June 12 Greece's jobless rate remained
unchanged at 27.8 percent in the first three months of the year
compared to the previous quarter, data from the country's
statistics service showed on Thursday.
About 71 percent of Greece's 1.34 million jobless are
long-term unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for at
least 12 months, the figures showed.
Greece has already published monthly unemployment figures
through March, which differ from quarterly data because they are
based on different samples. Quarterly figures are not seasonally
adjusted.
Hit hard by austerity policies, Greece's annual average
unemployment rate reached 27.3 percent in 2013 from 24.2 percent
in the previous year.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, editing by Deepa Babington)