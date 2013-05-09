ATHENS May 9 Greece's jobless rate rose to 27 percent in February from a downwardly revised 26.7 percent in January, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

It was the highest reading since the statistics service began publishing jobless data in 2006 and more than twice the euro zone's average reading of 12.1 percent in March, reflecting the impact of a deep, austerity-fuelled recession.