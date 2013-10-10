China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
ATHENS Oct 10 Greece's jobless rate rose to 27.6 percent in July from a downwardly revised 27.5 percent in June, reflecting the impact of a six-year, austerity-fuelled recession, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.
The reading was more than twice the euro zone's average of 12.0 percent in August.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.