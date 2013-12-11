BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Belize's issuer rating to B3 from Caa2; stable outlook
ATHENS Dec 11 Greece's jobless rate rose to 27.4 percent in September, inching up slightly after remaining steady at 27.3 percent for the two previous months, data showed on Wednesday.
The reading - more than twice the euro zone's average of 11.6 percent in September - reflects the impact of Greece's six-year, austerity-fuelled recession.
BRASILIA, April 11 A Brazilian Supreme Court judge opened investigations into eight ministers and dozens of other senior politicians including the heads of the upper and lower houses of Congress, according to a list of names released by a court official on Tuesday.