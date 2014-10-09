ATHENS Oct 9 Greece's jobless rate eased to 26.4 percent in July from 26.7 percent in June, Greek statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

July's reading was the lowest since December 2012 when unemployment stood at the same level. The record high was set in September 2013, when unemployment reached 27.9 percent.

At more than double the euro zone average of 11.5 percent in July, Greece's unemployment rate remains near record highs despite signs of recovery in the economy, which is projected to emerge from recession and expand by 0.6 percent this year. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)