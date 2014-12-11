ATHENS Dec 11 Greece's jobless rate fell to
25.7 percent in September from a upwardly revised 26 percent
rate in August as the country's six-year recession eases, Greek
statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.
September's reading was the lowest since August 2012 when
unemployment stood at 25.5 percent. The record high was set in
September 2013, when unemployment hit 28 percent.
Greece's unemployment is coming down from record highs as
the economy stabilises after a severe six-year recession but
remains at more than double the euro zone average of 11.5
percent in September. The Greek economy is projected to expand
by 0.6 percent this year.
