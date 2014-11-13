ATHENS Nov 13 Greece's jobless rate fell to
25.9 percent in August from a downwardly revised 26.1 percent
rate in July as the country's six-year recession eases, Greek
statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.
August's reading was the lowest since August 2012 when
unemployment stood at 25.5 percent. The record high was set in
September 2013, when unemployment hit 28 percent.
Greece's unemployment is coming down from record highs as
the economy stabilises after a severe recession but remains at
more than double the euro zone average of 11.5 percent in
August. Greek national output is projected to emerge from
recession and expand by 0.6 percent this year.
