* Unemployment at record 20.9 pct
* Industrial output shrinks further, inflation eases
ATHENS Feb 9 Greece's jobless rate rose
to a fresh record of 20.9 percent in November, highlighting the
pain imposed by austerity on ordinary Greeks as the country
negotiates a new pain-for-gain package with its EU and IMF
lenders.
Industrial output also got worse, statistics service ELSTAT
data showed, while inflation eased slightly.
"The unemployment rate worsened at a much faster pace than
expected, while employment shrank further. The fall of employed
people by an annual 9.4 percent in November was shocking," said
Nikos Magginas, at National Bank.
"The main reasons behind this deterioration - which is
expected to continue until the first quarter of the year at
least - are the increased uncertainty over Greek economy's
prospects, the prospect of additional austerity and a possible
increase in the grey economy".
The young were the hardest hit, with close to one in two of
the 15-24 year old unemployed, more than twice as much as in
2008, before the country's severe debt crisis exploded.
Greek labour unions say the austerity is choking the economy
and have called a general strike for Friday and Saturday to
oppose the new belt-tightening plans. They have stage repeated
strikes and protests over the past two years to protest the
measures but the government has stuck to the tough path required
to get aid.
However, the public spending cuts, intended to avert
national bankruptcy, have put pressure on the budget by
hammering tax revenues and boosting welfare payments as the dole
queues lengthen.
Greek leaders failed early on Thursday to agree on fresh
reforms and savings measures, the price of a new bailout to
avoid a messy default when bond redemptions come due in March.
Talks stumbled on pension reform but leaders have agreed to
cut the minimum wage by 22 percent as part of efforts to fight
unemployment and make the economy more competitive, officials
said. Plans to scrap holiday bonuses paid to private sector
workers had been dropped.
The average jobless rate in the 17 countries sharing the
euro rose slightly to a seasonally adjusted 10.4 percent in
November from 10.3 in October. Greek unemployment figures are
not adjusted for seasonal factors.
Greek industrial output shrank by 11.3 percent in December
from 7.8 percent in November, while manufacturing output shrank
by 15.5 percent.
Inflation eased slightly to 2.3 percent in January from 2.4
percent in December.