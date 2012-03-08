* Unemployment at 21.0 pct in Dec vs 20.9 pct in Nov
* Youth unemployment exceeds 50 percent for the first time
* Average 2011 unemployment at 17.3 pct from 12.5 pct in
2010
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, March 8 Greek unemployment hit
another record high in December and for the first time the
number of young people without a job outnumbered those in work.
Statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday that the overall
jobless rate rose to 21 percent from 20.9 percent in November,
twice the euro zone rate.
The average unemployment rate for 2011 jumped to 17.3
percent from 12.5 percent in the previous year, according to the
figures, which are not adjusted for seasonal factors.
Youth were particularly hit. For the first time on record,
more people between 15-24 years were without a job than with
one. Unemployment in that age group rose to 51.1 percent, twice
as high as three years ago.
Budget cuts imposed by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund as a condition for saving the
debt-laden country from a chaotic default have caused a wave of
corporate closures and bankruptcies.
Greece's economy is estimated to have shrunk by a about a
fifth since 2008, when it plunged into its deepest and longest
post-war recession. About 600,000 jobs, more than one in ten,
have been destroyed in the process.
Things will get worse before they get better, according to
analysts. "Despite some emergency government measures to boost
employment in early 2012, it is hard to see how the upward
unemployment trend can be stabilised in the first half of the
year," said Nikos Magginas, an economist at National Bank of
Greece.
A record 1,033,507 people were without work in December, 41
percent more than in the same month last year. The number in
work dropped to a record low of 3,899,319, down 7.9 percent
year-on-year.
Pressured by its international backers under the terms of a
planned European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout, the
country's second since 2010, Greece last month slashed its
minimum monthly wage by about a fifth to about 580 euros ($760),
gross, to encourage hirings.
German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, however, said on
Wednesday this was still higher than other debt-laden countries
such as Spain.
The average jobless rate in the 17 countries sharing the
euro rose slightly in December to a seasonally adjusted 10.6
percent, from 10.5 percent in November.