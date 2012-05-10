* Unemployment hits record 21.7 pct in February
* Nearly 1.1 million out of a job, most in big cities
* Some 54 pct of youngest people without work
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, May 10 Greece's jobless rate hit a new
record in February, underlining the hardship that drove voters
to reject an international bailout and plunge the country deeper
into crisis in Sunday's election.
Greece's recession, one of the worst in postwar Europe, has
put more than one in five people out of work.
A majority of Greeks on Sunday rejected the terms of a 130
billion euro EU/IMF bailout that is keeping the country solvent
but only in exchange for harsh debt-cutting measures.
The election left pro- and anti-bailout parties almost
evenly divided and deadlocked over how to form a government. A
second poll in a few weeks seems almost certain.
"With unemployment continuing to rise, it may yet push more
Greeks into voting for anti-austerity parties," said Alastair
Newton, senior political analyst at Nomura, citing the growing
risk of a disorderly default and even exit from the euro zone.
Data from Greece's statistics service on Thursday showed
unemployment hit 21.7 percent in February from a revised 21.3
percent in January. In the 15-24 age group it rose to 54
percent, explaining the big youth vote for anti-bailout parties,
led by the radical Left Coalition.
The data showed nearly 1.1 million people were jobless, 42
percent more than in the same month a year ago, reflecting the
damage as the country's 215 billion euro economy continues to
contract for a fifth consecutive year.
The sharp labour market deterioration, coupled with cuts in
pay and pensions and a bleak economic outlook, have fuelled
anger against the pro-bailout mainstream parties which suffered
major losses in the May 6 poll.
"I have been jobless for almost a year and the unemployment
benefit will soon run out. My wife is still working in retail
but she hasn't been paid for three months, so how much worse can
it get? We've hit bottom," said Leonidas Goumas, 47, who worked
for an electrical supplies firm.
EUROPEAN WARNINGS
He said he would vote again for an anti-bailout party in a
new election, despite a string of warnings from European leaders
that Greece would be thrown out of the euro currency if it did
not stick to the bailout terms.
Greece is fast approaching the plight of Spain where the
jobless rate stood at 24.1 percent in March, the highest in the
euro zone.
In Greece, unemployment was worst in the country's biggest
urban centres, particularly Athens.
"Unemployment is a lagging indicator of broader economic
activity. A further rise in the jobless rate should not be ruled
out in the following months, although seasonal support may be
provided in the summer months, especially in the tourism
sector," said economist Platon Monokroussos at EFG Eurobank.
Budget cuts imposed since 2010 under the terms of the
bailout have caused a wave of corporate closures and
bankruptcies.
The economic hardship has seen a surge in the number of
suicides in Greece, a nation that before the crisis had one of
the lowest rates in the world.
Last month a retired pharmacist shot himself in the head in
the central square of Athens, in front of parliament, shocking
the nation.