* Jobless rate climbs to 26.8 pct in Oct, new record
* Greek unemployment highest in euro zone
* Budget gap shrinks 30 pct in 2012
* Greece may balance current account in 2013
Jan 10 Greece's unemployment rate climbed to a
record 26.8 percent in October as the debt-laden country
remained sunk in recession, data showed on Thursday.
Greece's jobless rate has almost tripled since it started
rising in September 2009 as the country's debt crisis became
apparent, and is more than double the average rate in the
17-nation euro zone, which stood at 11.8 percent in November.
Unemployment among youth aged 15-24 also touched a new
record of 56.6 percent in October, compared with 22.1 percent in
the same month four years ago, statistics service ELSTAT said.
A record 1.34 million Greeks were without work in October,
up 38 percent from the same month in 2011, it said.
After months of uncertainty over its future in the euro
zone, Greece has managed to avoid bankruptcy but its economy is
still sinking under austerity policies imposed by foreign
lenders as the price for continued aid.
Fiscal austerity and record unemployment have put the
squeeze on household budgets leading to a slump in consumer
spending and lower imports, which is helping to narrow the
country's current account deficit.
Greece may balance its current account for the first time in
decades, its finance minister said on Thursday, noting that the
gap shrank to 1.3 percent of gross domestic product in the first
10 months of 2012, helped by a 13 percent rise in exports.
"The Greek economy will make a giant step to restore its
competitiveness," Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told the
Greek-German chamber of commerce.
"If this trend continues it is probable that 2013 will be
the first year after decades that the current account will be
about balanced," he said.
The influential IOBE think tank on Thursday projected the
economy would shrink 4.6 percent this year, taking a slightly
more pessimistic view than the government, which expects the
contraction at 4.5 percent, and the country's foreign lenders,
who see it at 4.2 percent.
IOBE also predicted unemployment would rise further to 27.3
percent this year, which is set to be the sixth consecutive year
of recession.
However, spending cuts helped narrow the country's central
government budget gap by 30 percent in 2012 to 15.91 billion
euros ($20.75 billion), the finance ministry said.
The central government budget figure excludes key elements
of the general government budget, which is the figure used by
the European Union to assess Greece's fiscal performance under
its latest EU/IMF bailout programme.