* Unemployment hits record of 22.5 pct
* More half of young Greeks out of a job
* Tourism to provide only temporary relief over summer
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, July 12 Greek unemployment hit a record
22.5 percent in April and may keep edging higher, with even the
key tourism sector unlikely to provide more than fleeting
support over the summer as visitors stay away from the
recession-hit country.
Near-bankrupt Greece is dependent on aid from the European
Union and the International Monetary Fund, who have demanded
spending cuts that have helped push its economy into a fifth
year of recession and forced thousands of businesses to close.
The jobless rate for April was up from a revised 22 percent
in March, Greece's statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
It also marked a sharp rise from 16.2 percent in April last
year.
Analysts said the jobless rate could tick up further,
despite a brief respite thanks to the summer tourism season.
"Some temporary support may be provided over the summer
months, especially from the tourism sector," said Platon
Monokroussos, an economist at EFG Eurobank.
"However, given the fact that the jobless rate is a lagging
indicator of broader economic activity, unemployment may not
have reached its peak yet."
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's coalition government is
struggling to reconcile opposing demands from lenders for
austerity cuts to bring Greece's finances back on track and
growing anger from Greeks struggling to make ends meet.
The government took power after re-run elections on June 17
on a promise to renegotiate the harsh austerity terms in the
bailout, but it has since softened its stance as it risks
running out of money in weeks without further aid.
A think-tank formerly run by the new finance minister this
week said the crippled economy will contract a
steeper-than-expected 6.9 percent this year, piling more misery
on Greeks who have already suffered steep cuts to wages and
pensions.
"NOTHING OUT THERE"
In particular, tourism - a key sector which accounts for
about one in five jobs - is expected to be weak this year after
revenue tumbled by 15.1 percent in the first quarter.
Strikes as well as violent anti-government protests have
dented the Mediterranean country's image abroad, with
significantly fewer German and British tourists visiting its
ancient ruins and sun-drenched islands this year.
Unemployment in Greece is twice the average for the 17
countries sharing the euro, which stood at 11.1 percent in May,
and is fast approaching that of Spain, which hit 24.4 percent in
the first quarter.
Greece's recession, one of the worst in postwar Europe, has
put more than one in five people out of work and more than half
of Greeks aged 15-24 are without a job.
"We've looked everywhere from schools to bars and gas
stations - nothing. There's nothing out there," school teacher
Martha Antoniou, 53, said of her son who is in his 20s and has
been looking for a job since the crisis erupted two years ago.
With the government promising to implement 3 billion euros
worth of previously agreed austerity measures in the coming
months to get its reform programme back on track, Greeks fear
the pain will only intensify in the days ahead.
"What will happen in September with the new taxes?" said
Antoniou, who supports her two unemployed children with her
monthly salary of less than 1,000 euros.
"Things are only getting worse."