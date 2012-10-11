* Jobless rate rises to 25.1 pct from revised 24.8 pct in
June
* Unemployment climbs for 35th consecutive month
* 1.26 mln Greeks without work, up 43 pct from last year
* More than half of all youth are jobless
ATHENS, Oct 11 Greece's unemployment rate hit a
new record in July with one in four now out of work, like in
Spain, as a crippling recession and austerity measures continued
to take a toll on the labour market.
Unemployment rose for a 35th consecutive month to 25.1
percent in July, more than double the euro zone average and up
from a revised 24.8 percent in June, Greece's statistics service
ELSTAT said on Thursday.
The jobless rate has more than tripled since the debt-laden
country's five-year recession began in 2008 and now stands at 54
percent for those aged between 15 and 24 years, compared with 22
percent in July 2008.
A record 1.26 million Greeks were without work in July, up
43 percent from the same month last year.
The slump in the Greek economy is expected to accelerate
later this year if the government implements further budget cuts
of almost 12 billion euros over the next two years as a
pre-condition for more funds under its EU/IMF bailout.
The IMF expects unemployment to climb to an average 25.4
percent in 2013.
The Greek jobless rate is now at a par with fellow euro zone
sufferer Spain, whose unemployment rate stood at 25 percent in
July and had been the highest in the euro zone, according to
Eurostat figures. It is more than double the euro zone average
unemployment rate of 11.4 percent in July.
Budget cuts imposed by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund as a condition for saving debt-laden
Greece from a chaotic default have aggravated a wave of
corporate closures and bankruptcies.
Credit to companies has been shrinking as the country's banks
depend on the European Central Bank for liquidity and cannot
fund firms.
Greece's economy is estimated to have shrunk by about a fifth
since then. More than 600,000 jobs, more than one in 10, have
been shed in the process.