* May jobless rate climbs to 27.6 pct, up 16.3 pct vs May
2012
* Youth jobless rate at 64.9 pct
ATHENS, Aug 8 Greece's jobless rate hit a new
record high of 27.6 percent in May, official national data
showed on Thursday as the country staggers under austerity
linked to its international bailout.
Record joblessness is a nightmare for Greece's two-party
coalition government as it scrambles to hit fiscal targets and
show there is light at the end of the tunnel after years of
unpopular tax rises and cuts to wages and pensions.
Unemployment rose to 27.6 percent from an upwardly revised
27.0 percent reading in April, according to data from
statistics service ELSTAT and was more than twice the average
rate in the euro zone which stood at 12.1 percent in June.
The latest reading was the highest since ELSTAT began
publishing monthly jobless data in 2006.
Greece and Spain have been hit with similar levels of
sky-high unemployment, with latest Eurostat data showing
seasonally adjusted unemployment in June at 26.9 percent for
Greece and 26.3 percent in Spain.
Spain itself does not publish monthly jobless figures
directly comparable to Greece's own data, but Madrid's quarterly
data shows its rate peaked at 27.2 percent in the first three
months of this year.
"Increased employment in tourism cannot offset the
restructuring in many sectors of the economy and continuing
weak demand," said economist Nikos Magginas at National Bank.
However, he said improving exports and a strong tourism
season would help to contain the further rise in joblessness
expected this year.
Tourism accounts for about 17 percent of Greece's economic
output and one in five jobs. Revenues are seen rising 10 percent
in 2013, to 11 billion euros, on the back of an expected record
17 million visitors.
Data showed that those aged 15 to 24 remained the
hardest-hit as the jobless rate for this age group registered
64.9 percent.
With the economy suffering its sixth straight year of
recession and 1.38 million people officially without jobs, the
pain is felt across the board. Borrowers fall behind on loans
and fewer workers pay into pension funds.
A turnaround will take time to be felt in the labour market
even if recovery sets in next year as authorities project. The
central bank projects unemployment will peak at 28 percent
before it starts to decline in 2015.
Scrambling for ways to ease the pain for Greeks, Athens
wants to tap about 170 million euros of EU regional development
funds to launch job programmes and has asked the European
Commission to approve the move.