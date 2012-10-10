ATHENS Oct 10 Greece's main public and private sector labour unions will hold a 24-hour strike on Oct. 18 to protest new austerity measures sought by the near-bankrupt country's international lenders, a union official said on Wednesday.

The GSEE and ADEDY unions decided to strike with the Greek government locked in talks with the European Union and International Monetary Fund on new austerity measures in exchange for the next tranche of a multi-billion-euro bailout.

"We want the government to withdraw these horrible measures, which have brought us such misery," said Ilias Iliopoulos, general secretary of public sector union ADEDY. The Oct. 18 nationwide strike will coincide with a European Union summit.