By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, July 10 Greek workers will walk off the
job in a 24-hour general strike next week, unions said on
Wednesday, in the first major protest against the government's
latest plan to cut thousands of public-sector jobs to please
international lenders.
The strike next Tuesday could coincide with a parliamentary
vote expected next week on the policies Athens agreed with its
European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders as a
condition for more aid.
Among the measures included in the multi-pronged bill are
job cuts for teachers, school guards, municipal police and other
local government posts. A date for the vote has yet to be set,
but the government hopes to put it to deputies by July 19.
"The government and the lenders need to finally realise that
we are people - not numbers," GSEE, the biggest private-sector
union said. "Our fight will continue and it will intensify as
long as those who take decisions insist on driving the people to
poverty".
Greece's lenders, which have bailed it out twice with 240
billion euros in aid, have grown impatient with the slow
progress it has made in streamlining a 600,000-strong public
sector widely seen as corrupt and inefficient.
But with unemployment at almost 27 percent, twice the euro
zone average, the workers are furious at plans to put 12,500
workers into a "mobility pool" by September, giving them eight
months to find work in another department or get fired.
Some 25,000 workers will be placed in the scheme by the end
of the year, the government has said.
Hundreds of teachers rallied outside the education ministry
on Wednesday to protest the decision, a sign of the resistance
the government may face. Scuffles broke out between police and
some of the protesters who stormed the ministry's courtyard.
Thousands of municipal workers have held rowdy marches in
the capital this week, with uniformed police riding their motor
bikes to ministries, sounding sirens and honking horns. Dozens
of them held sit-ins at several public buildings in Athens and
other Greek cities.
POE-OTA, the federation of local government unions that
staged two strikes this week, decided to step up labour action.
It was expected to join a work stoppage and a rally called by
the biggest public-sector union, ADEDY, on Thursday.
Representing about 2.5 million workers, GSEE and ADEDY have
gone on strike repeatedly since Greece was plunged into a debt
crisis in late 2009.
While labour action has been less frequent and more muted
than last year when marches often turned violent, protests
against public-sector reform have picked up since the government
agreed this week to shrink the civil service.
A poll by Public Issue showed that 55 percent of Greeks
expected more protests in the future, up from 43 percent in
June.
But 65 percent of the respondents said they did not want
early elections. The poll conducted for Skai TV showed the
ruling conservative New Democracy party maintaining its narrow
lead over the main opposition, the leftist Syriza party.