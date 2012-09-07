ATHENS, Sept 7 Greece must focus on structural reforms, including taking on vested interests, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said during a visit to Athens on Friday.

He said Europe remained committed to the debt-stricken country as long as it showed it was willing to deliver on its promises.

"I have no doubt that Greece's future is in the euro area," he told a news conference alongside Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras. "As long as the Greek authorities stay fully committed to these objectives and deliver results, I can assure you that the European institutions and each and every member state will remain committed."