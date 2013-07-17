* Reform bill including job cuts scrapes through parliament
* Protesters throng gates of parliament as voted neared
* PM announces first major tax cut since crisis began
ATHENS, July 17 Greece's shaky coalition
government scraped through a vote on Wednesday on a bill to sack
public sector workers as thousands chanting anti-austerity
slogans protested outside parliament.
The vote was the first major test for Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras's two-party coalition since losing an ally over the
abrupt shutdown of the state broadcaster last month, which left
it with a scant five-seat majority in the 300-seat parliament.
After midnight on Wednesday, 153 lawmakers out of the 293
present voted in favour of the bill, whose passage was required
to unlock nearly 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) in aid from
European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders.
The bill includes deeply divisive plans for a transfer and
layoff scheme for 25,000 public workers - mainly teachers and
municipal police - that had triggered a week of almost daily
marches, rallies and strikes in protest.
About 5,000 Greeks flooded the street outside parliament as
the vote neared, with some chanting: "We will not succumb, the
only option is to resist" and holding aloft black balloons -
though turnout was much smaller than in protests last year.
"After 12 years on the job, they fire us in one night,"
Patra Hatziharalampous, a 52-year-old school guard in uniform
said between sobs. "If they have any guts, they should say no to
the bailout and take some of the bill's articles back."
The reforms were passed hours before German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble - Europe's leading proponent of austerity
blamed by many Greeks for their woes - arrives in Athens for his
first visit to Greece since the debt crisis began in 2009.
Before the vote, Samaras announced Greece's first tax cut
since its crisis began nearly four years ago, in a bid to
placate protests and an increasingly restive public mood.
"We will not relax," Samaras said in a surprise television
address to announce that value-added tax (VAT) in restaurants
would be cut to 13 percent from 23 percent starting Aug. 1.
"We will continue climbing up the hill, we will reach the
top, which is not far, and better days will come for our
people."
In a clip that became an instant hit on social media site
Twitter, television stations accidentally showed Samaras
fumbling at an initial attempt to read the statement and
swearing "Damn my head, ******" as he walked off the podium.
"DRAWING BLOOD"
The government had made a show of arguing for the restaurant
VAT cut during its latest talks with lenders, and analysts said
the move was a symbolic attempt to show austerity-hit Greeks
that there was light at the end of the tunnel.
Samaras said the cut would help curb tax evasion, a major
problem in the country and one of the reasons it slid into a
debt crisis in 2009, but warned that if evasion persisted VAT
would revert to 23 percent.
"The crucial thing is that it was announced now and not
after the summer," said Thomas Gerakis, head of Marc Pollsters.
"How it will benefit consumers remains to be seen."
Athens has been limping along on two bailouts worth over 240
billion euros ($315 billion) since 2010, which it has secured at
the price of wage cuts and tax rises that have triggered a
six-year recession and sent unemployment to 27 percent.
The latest bill agreed with lenders includes a luxury tax on
houses with swimming pools and owners of high performance cars.
But the move that has drawn the most anger is the plan to
place 25,000 workers into the layoff scheme by the end of 2013,
giving them eight months to find another position or get laid
off. Greece's public sector is widely seen as oversized,
inefficient and filled with patronage hires, but many Greeks
believe society can no longer go tolerate cuts or tax hikes.
Uniformed municipal police, garbage collectors in orange
vests and hundreds of other public sector workers have taken to
the streets of Athens almost daily on motorbikes in over a week
of protests, blowing whistles, honking horns and blaring sirens.