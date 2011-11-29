ATHENS Nov 29 Greece is meeting all necessary conditions to get an 8 billion euro tranche of financial aid from the EU and the IMF needed to avert bankruptcy, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday.

"In Greece we have all the necessary conditions in order to go ahead with the next disbursement, the new (bailout) program and the PSI (private sector involvement)," Venizelos said ahead of a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.

The meeting is expected to unlock the funds for Greece after weeks of uncertainty that pushed the country to the brink of financial disaster. (Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)