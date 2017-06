ATHENS Jan 27 Greece is just one step away from clinching a debt swap deal with its private creditors, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Friday.

"We are one step away from completing the PSI deal," Venizelos told reporters after a meeting with the "troika" of the European Union, IMF and ECB lenders.

He also acknowledged negotiations the troika over a second, 130 billion euro bailout plan were "tough".