ATHENS, March 14 Greek Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos on Wednesday said he would resign from his
post once he is formally elected leader of his socialist PASOK
party.
Venizelos is expected to take over at the helm of PASOK on
Sunday, when he runs unopposed for the party leadership.
"Once I take over at the helm of the biggest party in
parliament, I will have to devote myself to these new duties,"
he told the Alpha television channel in commments to be aired
later on Wednesday.
He said he expected elections would be held in about six to
seven weeks -- in line with previous comments by government
officials who have said elections would likely be held in late
April or early May.