ATHENS May 14 Greek Socialist leader Evangelos
Venizelos said on Monday he was not optimistic that a coalition
government could be formed a week after an inconclusive election
but urged all parties participating in talks to fight until a
solution was reached.
"Things are very difficult. I'm not optimistic," Venizelos
said after a second day of talks between party leaders and the
country's president foundered over disagreement about an
international bailout keeping the country afloat.
President Karolos Papoulias has summoned all parties in
parliament apart from the ultra right to a third day of talks on
Tuesday.