ATHENS Feb 15 Greek Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos said his country had fulfilled the
overwhelming part of its obligations for an EU/IMF bailout
package and that the outstanding issues would be resolved by the
time of a conference call of euro zone ministers set for later
on Wednesday.
"There are only a few remaining issues, which will be fully
clarified by the time of the Eurogroup conference call at 1800
Greek time (1600 GMT)," Venizelos told reporters in Athens,
complaining that some in the single currency zone were "playing
with fire".