ATHENS Feb 15 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said his country had fulfilled the overwhelming part of its obligations for an EU/IMF bailout package and that the outstanding issues would be resolved by the time of a conference call of euro zone ministers set for later on Wednesday.

"There are only a few remaining issues, which will be fully clarified by the time of the Eurogroup conference call at 1800 Greek time (1600 GMT)," Venizelos told reporters in Athens, complaining that some in the single currency zone were "playing with fire".