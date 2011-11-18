ATHENS Nov 18 Private bondholders that will take part in a Greek debt swap in which they are expected to take a 50 percent loss on their holdings will have various options to choose from, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Friday.

Venizelos said the debt swap must be voluntary and Athens would take no unilateral action.

"There won't be different models for Greek banks and foreign banks, but possibly there will be one, two, three models, variations and everyone can choose the variation that covers them," Venizelos told reporters. (Reporting by Michael Winfrey)