ATHENS Dec 15 Greece's economy faces the risk
of "irreparable" damage as the political crisis of recent days
takes increasingly serious proportions, the country's central
bank chief said in prepared speech remarks on Monday.
"The crisis in recent days is now taking serious dimensions,
that liquidity in the market is decreasing at a fast pace ...
and the risk of irreparable damage for the Greek economy is now
great," said Yannis Stournaras, the former finance minister who
is now the head of the Greek central bank.
His comments come ahead of of a presidential vote that
starts on Wednesday and risks triggering snap elections if the
government nominee loses. Polls show the radical leftist Syriza
party that wants to tear up Greece's EU/IMF bailout would win if
elections were held now.
Greece's government has warned of a catastrophe if snap
elections are called and Syriza wins, while the opposition party
has accused the government of fear-mongering.
