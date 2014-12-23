BRIEF-Scripps prices private offering of senior notes
* E. W. Scripps co says has priced its offering of $400 million of new senior unsecured notes at 5.125 percent
ATHENS Dec 23 Greece's deputy prime minister said on Tuesday there was still uncertainty over the final vote to elect a president next week but also more likelihood of success after a better result for the government candidate in the second round.
"I would not say there is certainty regarding the third vote but today chances that the right thing will be done have increased. The people want stability and not elections," Deputy Prime Minister Evangelos Venizelos told reporters.
Greek lawmakers failed to reach a majority in favour of the official candidate, Stavros Dimas, on Tuesday but the tally improved to 168 in favour from 160 in the first round. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos)
* Says Virginia GO debt rating outlook revised to negative on recent structural imbalance