* Greek PM plea for support to complete bailout talks
* Opposition parties reject offer but some independents
swayed
* Second round in presidential vote at 1000 GMT Tuesday
By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, Dec 22 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras' surprise offer to lawmakers to go to the polls late
next year in exchange for a vote for his presidential nominee
has injected fresh momentum into his fight against the
anti-austerity left.
However, as parliament prepares for a second round of voting
on Tuesday to elect a successor to 85 year-old President Karolos
Papoulias, the outcome still appears open with only a handful of
independents pledging firm support to the government
If a new president is not elected by a third round on Dec.
29, elections will have to be held by early February,
potentially handing power to Syriza, the main leftwing
opposition party, which wants to renegotiate the international
bailout agreement that Greece still needs to keep its battered
finances afloat.
Such an outcome could rock the euro zone, which is only just
emerging from its debt crisis.
Greek media reported on Monday that Samaras' candidate,
Stavros Dimas, could get 169 votes in the second round, still 11
short of the 180 vote threshold required in the decisive third
vote, leaving the race still too close to call. The second vote
needs 200.
"There are already a few additional positive votes but I
think that the chances of electing a president are extremely
slim," said Costas Panagopoulos, the head of Athens-based
polling institute ALCO.
With financial markets and Greece's European partners all
watching closely, voting on Tuesday will begin at midday (1000
GMT), with the result likely around an hour later.
Dimas is not expected to be elected on Tuesday, but the
result will offer a pointer to the final result. Only five
independents backed Dimas in the first round, giving the
government 160 votes.
Samaras, whose normal term ends in mid-2016, called on
parliament for support on Sunday, promising to bring
pro-European independents into the government and hold new
elections by the end of 2015 in exchange for voting in Dimas.
Syriza and the small Democratic Left and Independent Greeks
parties have all rejected the offer.
The main Athens index rose 2 percent at first on
hopes of a deal that could avert snap elections. However it fell
back later to trade flat.
The already uncertain outlook was complicated on Friday by
claims of an attempt to bribe an Independent Greeks lawmaker to
vote with the government.
The allegations, which are being investigated by
prosecutors, prompted angry denials and counterclaims by the
government that they were stage-managed to force new elections
but they have intensified the tension ahead of the vote.
Syriza has seen its advantage narrow over the past few weeks
but it still leads the ruling coalition by 3.4 points according
to an opinion poll on Saturday.
