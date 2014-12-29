ATHENS Dec 29 The International Monetary Fund will resume bailout talks with Greece once a new government is in place after next month's snap general election, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement on Monday, noting that Athens faces no immediate funding needs.

"Discussions with the Greek authorities on the completion of the sixth review of the program that is being supported by an Extended Arrangement will resume once a new government is in place, in consultation with the European Commission and the European Central Bank," the emailed statement said.

"Greece faces no immediate financing needs."

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras announced plans for a general election on Jan. 25 after lawmakers rejected his candidate for president in a vote that will automatically lead to the dissolution of parliament.

Opinion polls point to a victory by the leftwing Syriza party, which wants to wipe out a big part of Greece's debt, and cancel the terms of the EU/IMF bailout. (Writing by James Mackenzie)