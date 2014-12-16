* European markets hold nerve in face of Greek upheaval
* Investors rely on European firewalls to stop contagion
* Snap elections seen testing nerves as Syriza leads in
polls
By Francesco Canepa and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 16 Greece's future in the euro zone
may hang in the balance once more, but investors believe the
market fallout from any current political turbulence can be
insulated, unlike during the region's sovereign debt crisis of
2012.
Investors are betting that a rout in Greek markets, sparked
by the latest political upheaval in Athens, will not spread,
placing their faith in firewalls built following the euro zone
debt crisis.
In fact, an HSBC list of the 10 biggest market risks for
2015 does not even mention Greece, even though if the Greek
parliament fails to elect a new president by the end of the
year, parliamentary elections would be triggered in which
anti-bailout party Syriza would be favourites.
Of course, whether the market can remain so sanguine will
depend on external factors, including the financial turmoil in
Russia. So far, however, any prospect of Greek default and exit
from the euro zone has been greeted with relative calm in other
peripheral euro zone economies, such as Italy and Spain.
"The market believes that the rest of the euro zone can
isolate the Greek problems and survive," Christian Schulz, an
economist at Berenberg, said.
Greek shares and bond prices have plummeted since Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras unexpectedly called an early
presidential election a week ago. It raised the spectre of May
2012, when the prospect of a "Grexit" sent yields in Italy and
Spain close to all-time highs and stock markets plunged.
This time, damage to assets in the rest of the euro zone has
been limited.
The price of protecting against a Greek default using
five-year credit default swaps must now be paid upfront, a
classic sign that investors fear Athens might not repay them in
full.
It would cost $3.2 million up front to insure $10 million in
debt. By comparison, Italian CDS have barely ticked up and cost
investors $148,000 annually.
This relative calm is based on the assumption that if Greece
defaulted the impact on private investors would be limited
because 83 percent of Greek government debt is held by the
public sector.
Furthermore, if panic did spread, other debt-laden countries
could seek help from the European Central Bank and the European
Stability Mechanism's bailout fund, inaugurated in October 2012.
"There's more firepower in the ECB's armoury to prevent that
kind of contagion and any aggressive market reaction," James
McCann, a European economist at Standard Life Investments, said.
"The other side of it is that Greece is less systemically
important."
SYRIZA CONSEQUENCES
The true test of how insulated the euro zone is from Greece
will come only if the parliamentary election reopens the
"Grexit" question.
A victory for Syriza, leading in the polls, would galvanise
anti-austerity and Eurosceptic movements across the euro zone
periphery, such as Spain's Podemos and Italy's Five-Star
Movement.
"It will be very negative for other countries simply for
what it means, which is that the (euro zone) can be undone,"
said Gianluca Ziglio, an executive director at Sunrise Brokers.
A Syriza request for debt relief from its international
lenders might also imply a loss for the ECB on its holdings of
Greek bonds, giving ammunition to opponents of ECB sovereign
purchases or quantitative easing (QE).
It might also leave the central bank exposed to accusations
of directly financing countries just as a European Court of
Justice ruling on the legality of the ECB's bond-buying firewall
is pending.
However, markets still assume Greece will be ringfenced and
that developments there would not affect any ECB prospects of
quantitative easing .
"Some of the extreme scenarios with Greece will provide
arguments for the hawks in the ECB against QE kind of measures,"
Athanasios Vamvakidis, head of G10 forex strategy at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
"So there will be a debate, but we expect that what will
prevail will be a proper policy in place to isolate the rest of
the region from Greece."
