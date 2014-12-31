(Repeats Tuesday item)
* Neither major party may win a majority on Jan. 25
* Centrist To Potami a possible ally for anti-bailout Syriza
* Once dominant PASOK Socialists expected to split
By Renee Maltezou and Deepa Babington
ATHENS, Dec 30 Greece's splintered political
landscape means small, often relatively new parties may
determine whether the winner of elections next month can cobble
together a lasting government and avoid a new financial crisis.
The Jan. 25 vote marks a showdown between the conservative
New Democracy party of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who
imposed unpopular budget cuts under Greece's international
bailout deal, and the radical leftist Syriza of Alexis Tsipras,
who wants to cancel austerity along with a chunk of Greek debt.
Syriza holds a lead over New Democracy in opinion polls,
although this has narrowed to only about three percentage points
in the run-up to the election, called after parliament failed to
elect a new Greek president this week.
But neither may be able to form a government alone, even
with a 50 seat-bonus that the constitution automatically awards
to the biggest party in the 300-seat chamber, leaving one or
more of the smaller groups to shape the final outcome.
Dominated for decades by New Democracy and the Socialist
PASOK party, Greek politics have been radically reshaped by the
debt crisis that forced the country to accept two bailouts worth
240 billion euros ($292 billion) from the European Union and
IMF. In return they demanded harsh measures, which have deepened
an anti-establishment mood and anger against the old order.
One of the parties most likely to hold the balance of power
is To Potami ("The River"), a recently-created centrist group
which has refused to define itself as pro- or anti-bailout. The
other is PASOK, which was in Samaras's outgoing coalition
despite taking an electoral thrashing in 2012, and is now
expected to split.
"Small parties were on the sidelines in the past but now
will be the determining factor in the coming election," said a
senior official from the PASOK faction that is expected to break
away in the coming days.
Two small anti-bailout parties, the Democratic Left and
Independent Greeks, are possible allies for Syriza. However, the
Democratic Left is not expected to win 3 percent of popular
vote, the minimum required to enter parliament, and may be
absorbed by Syriza before the election.
The right-wing Independent Greeks would make unusual allies
for Syriza, with which they have little in common apart from
dislike of the bailout deal.
Polls show a group of parties jockeying for third place
behind Syriza, which is now the main force on the Greek left,
and New Democracy. They are the far-right Golden Dawn, the KKE
Communist party, PASOK and To Potami.
Golden Dawn, which has a swastika-like emblem, denies it is
neo-Nazi or that it has been involved in violent attacks.
Nevertheless, all other Greek parties refuse to deal with it,
while the KKE has ruled itself out of any coalition alliance.
That leaves To Potami in prime position to become kingmaker.
Set up this year by a prominent TV journalist, the party made
its debut in elections to the European Parliament in May, when
it came fifth with 6.6 percent.
TAKING FRIGHT
Financial markets took fright on Monday when Samaras was
forced to call the election, worrying that Tspiras will win and
tear up the bailout deal that saved Greece from bankruptcy.
However, if Tsipras were to win but fail to find
a coalition partner, Greece could also face a political crisis.
Political analyst John Loulis expected Syriza and To Potami
to team up. "Once Tsipras wins, the most stabilising development
will be to cooperate with Potami, but both of them will keep
denying it until the right moment," he said.
Polls show 5 to 6 percent support for To Potami, which
insists it is firmly pro-euro and pro-reform but opposes certain
austerity measures. It also wants Greece's debt to be settled
within a broader resolution of Europe's problems.
Party leader Stavros Theodorakis has opened To Potami to a
deal with either of the big parties, describing his natural
allies as the "reasonable" members of Syriza or "the liberals in
New Democracy, not the neoliberals".
The other player will be PASOK, whose support has shriveled
from 42 percent of the vote just five years ago to 4 to 6
percent. Its future is in doubt, with former Prime Minister
George Papandreou expected to set up his own party with some
disgruntled PASOK lawmakers.
"Papandreou's party is a huge question now," said Costas
Panagopoulos of ALCO pollsters, saying the new group could steal
votes from Syriza, PASOK and even New Democracy.
Some analysts speculate that either faction could prop up
Syriza if it toned down its anti-bailout stance.
"If Syriza moderates its programme on key issues like the
economy and comes closer to our programme, we can support a
Syriza government without necessarily participating in their
government," said the PASOK official allied with Papandreou.
"Parties that participated in the government during the
crisis took a huge risk - that's why some of them shrank or
disappeared. They become unpopular to their voters."
For a story with the latest opinion poll, click on
($1 = 0.8220 euros)
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki
Koutantou; editing by David Stamp)