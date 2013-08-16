ATHENS Aug 16 A 19-year old Greek student who
died after an argument with a bus ticket inspector has come to
symbolise the plight of a population ground down by worsening
poverty and unemployment.
Thanassis Kanaoutis suffered a fatal head injury when he
fell or jumped from a moving bus as it passed through a
middle-class neighbourhood of Athens late on Tuesday.
Prosecutors have not yet established how Kanaoutis died.
Witnesses said they saw him brawl with the ticket inspector.
The bus company said he pulled the emergency brake to jump out,
but the family's lawyer said Kanaoutis might have been pushed
during the altercation.
The incident quickly touched a nerve in Greece, where the
government is using increasingly tough methods to collect
revenue under pressure from its international lenders to fix its
finances.
As anti-bailout groups prepared to hold rallies during
Kanaoutis's funeral later on Friday, the main opposition party
and several media commentators were quick to blame the
government's austerity policies for his death.
"Kanaoutis died because he didn't have a ticket worth 1.20
euros ($1.59)," said the main opposition Syriza party in a
statement.
"This highlights in the most tragic way the desperate
situation into which bailout policies have plunged large parts
of Greek society," Syriza added.
It demanded free public transport for the unemployed,
low-income pensioners and students.
"International loan-sharks are pushing Greece towards
cannibalism," read a headline on the front page of anti-bailout
leftist newspaper Eleftherotypia.
Public transport companies intensified ticket controls this
year as part of measures to plug their deficits. Deputy
Transport Minister Michalis Papadopoulos said he was now
reviewing the way the controls are carried out.
Bloggers and media have pointed to pay incentives given to
controllers, who make a commission of about half the 72-euro
fine levied on ticket dodgers.
"Down with the headhunters," read graffiti daubed on a
subway station in Athens. A bus route was suspended briefly on
Wednesday after angry youths stopped a bus to talk to the
driver.
Thirteen protesters were arrested in the northern city of
Thessaloniki on Wednesday for spraying graffiti in support of
Kanaoutis.
($1 = 0.7546 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Tatiana Fragou; editing by
Tom Pfeiffer)