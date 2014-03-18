(Rewrites throughout, adds quotes, background and pricing
information)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - A mixture of hedge funds and real
money accounts are backing Greek lender Piraeus Bank's return to
the public bond market after a four-year hiatus, fuelling hopes
that the country and its banks are on the road to recovery.
Piraeus is taking orders on the three-year senior unsecured
bond at a yield of 5.25%-5.5%, after attracting over 1bn
overnight from investors, according to a lead manager.
"All of Greece's banks will be looking closely at this deal
and, although they may not follow it up immenently, they will
all be planning to come to the market during 2014," said a
syndicate official.
"This is a one-way bet for investors who will struggle to
find this kind of risk anywhere else," said another banker.
As a Caa1/CCC/B- rated issuer, Piraeus is the weakest rated
bank credit to raise senior debt, and its presence in the public
market is a watershed moment for the country's financial
institutions, which have been absent from the market for so long
that they have no bonds outstanding.
This meant that lead managers - BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC - had to look to Greece's
closest country peer Portugal and its banks for guidance on
pricing.
"The Greek sovereign has no outstanding short-dated debt, so
we had to look at nine and 10-year bonds from the country and
calculate the difference versus Portugal," said a banker.
Three-year senior unsecured bonds from Portuguese national
champion banks like Caixa Geral and BES were quoted at around
mid-swaps plus 200bp. Factoring in a 250bp difference between
Greek and Portuguse sovereign bonds, bankers felt confident they
were offering investors fair value at mid-swaps plus 450bp.
This suggests that investors are receiving around 15bp of
premium at the tight end of guidance and 40bp at the wide end.
The Greek lender has been preparing the ground for this
trade for the past week, having met over 100 investors.
However, Greek banks still have a big capital hole to fill.
The Greek central bank said two weeks ago that the country's
major banks would need 6.4bn of capital, although Piraeus is
only a small chunk of that at 425m, versus the 2.18bn needed
by National Bank and the 2.945bn needed by Eurobank
Piraeus last visited the euro senior unsecured market back
in September 2009, when it priced a 500m September 2012 issue
with a 4% coupon. It was rated A2/BBB+/A- at the time.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Sudip Roy, Alex
Chambers)