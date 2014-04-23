LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece is
preparing to price a senior unsecured bond at a lower yield than
its sovereign, in a sign that the "doom-loop" between sovereigns
and their banks might finally be broken.
The financial crisis exposed the extent to which banks and
sovereigns were interlinked and how they dragged each other down
in difficult times. However, regulators have been trying to ease
this link and NBG could offer the first sign that this is
finally happening.
"The banking union is trying to break the link between the
sovereign and the banks so credits are analysed on their own
merits rather than those of their sovereign," said Georg
Grodzki, head of credit research at L&G.
"The new institutional framework for banks in the eurozone could
make a strong case for banks pricing through their sovereigns in
the future."
The EUR750m five-year senior unsecured bond for NBG is expected
to be launched on Thursday and could price with around a low 4%
yield. Greece's EUR3bn five-year bond that priced at 4.95% in
the second week of April is now bid at 4.76%.
Banks typically price unsecured debt at a concession to their
underlying sovereign due to the perceived safety of government
paper. For example, the French sovereign trades around 50bp
through its banks at the five-year point of the curve.
However, the fact that Greece defaulted on its debts as recently
as 2012 is expected to encourage investors to accept a lower
yield if they believe NBG is on track for a strong recovery.
"NBG will price through the Greek sovereign," said a syndicate
banker. "Intuitively, it doesn't make a lot of sense, but the
capped size and the further potential for tightening in Greece
and Greek credits will encourage people to come in. The main
reason people bought Piraeus was because they expected it to
perform."
Piraeus Bank, like NBG rated Caa1/CCC/B-, last month sold the
first senior unsecured bond from the country since 2009, but
kept to the relative safety of the three-year part of the curve.
The EUR500m issue attracted over EUR3bn of demand and came at a
yield of 5.125%. It is now bid at 3.51%, according to Tradeweb
on Wednesday.
NBG is also set to become the fourth Greek lender to tap the
international markets through a share offering. It plans to
raise up to EUR2.5bn to boost its core capital, according to
Reuters.
NBG must plug a EUR2.18bn capital hole, a central bank stress
test revealed in March.
"The equity-raises of Greek banks are to be taken as a positive
as bondholders will benefit from a larger risk buffer," said
Grodzki.
"They also highlight the much improved market sentiment, as many
investors are giving the Greek recovery story the benefit of the
doubt, no matter how fragile it still is."
