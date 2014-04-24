LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece, rated Caa1/CCC/CCC, is testing investor interest for a five-year senior euro benchmark bond at mid/high 4% yield, according to a banker involved in the transaction.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are lead managers on the trade, which is expected to be priced later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)