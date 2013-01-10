British PM May could win 60 seat majority- Ashcroft model estimate
LONDON, June 2 British Prime Minister Theresa May could win a majority of 60 seats in the June 8 election, a model made by Michael Ashcroft estimated on Friday.
ATHENS Jan 10 Greece's unemployment rate hit a new record of 26.8 percent in October from a revised 26.2 percent in September, the country's statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.
Greece's austerity-hit economy is expected to contract for a sixth consecutive year in 2013. The unemployment rate stands at more than double the euro zone's average of 11.8 percent in November.
LONDON, June 2 British Prime Minister Theresa May could win a majority of 60 seats in the June 8 election, a model made by Michael Ashcroft estimated on Friday.
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)