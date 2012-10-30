Oct 30 Gree Electric Appliances Inc, a leading Chinese home appliance maker, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 2,461 1,565 Revenue 28,861 23,835 For a full statement (in Chinese) please click: here ($1=6.24 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)