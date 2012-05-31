LONDON May 31 A wave of bargain hunters are
preparing to pounce on properties in the Greek islands should
the country leave the euro, estate agents told Reuters.
Though few deals are happening ahead of June elections that
could decide whether Greece stays in the euro, interest has
spiked this year as buyers prepare to capitalise weak on prices
they expect could fall by another 20 percent as the economic and
political turmoil continues, agents said.
"Greece has been flat since Lehman Brothers collapsed, but
we are having many more conversations now," said Piers Williams,
director of international sales at high-end estate agent
Aylesford. "People are naturally expecting to pick up good
opportunities."
The firm typically sells property in the 1 million to 10
million euro ($1.2 million to $12.4 million) bracket and
specialises in the islands of Corfu and Paxos. Aylesford is
planning to boost its marketing efforts after the election,
Williams said.
Prices, which have already fallen by about 20 percent, could
fall by about the same amount again if Greece left the euro, he
said.
"The hyenas are circling," said another estate agent who
declined to be named.
Greece was forced to call a fresh vote on June 17 after an
election this month left parliament divided between parties that
support and oppose austerity conditions attached to a
130-billion-euro rescue package agreed with lenders in March.
The outcome of the new election, which could determine
whether Greece remains in the euro, is too close to call.
Opinion polls on Wednesday showed parties for and against the
bailout were neck-and-neck or very close to one another.
The office of Beauchamp Estates on the island of Mykonos is
receiving three or four email enquiries per day, compared with
about five or six per week a year ago, said Roi Deldimou who
runs the Greek arm of the London-based luxury estate agent.
"People have decided that this is the time to buy, though
obviously they are waiting for the elections," she told Reuters.
"For better or worse they want to get ready to act," she said,
adding prices could drop by another 20 percent whether Greece
leaves the euro or not.
Enquiries and sales are double what they were a year ago,
said Spyros Mantzos, director of Apropertyingreece.com. which
has sold properties throughout Greece for between 60,000 pounds
and 18 million pounds ($93,200-$28 million).
"There are already bargains out there, and buyers are
betting that if Greece leaves the euro they will be able to live
much more cheaply."
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
($1 = 0.6438 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Will Waterman)