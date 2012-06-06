(This story first appeared on website of the International
By Christopher Spink
LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - The European Central Bank's decision
to claim seniority to other holders of Greek government bonds
has "set a very bad precedent" according to one of the
negotiators which represented private sector investors in the
deal to restructure the country's debts earlier this year.
Since May 2010, the ECB had bought up Greek sovereign bonds
with a par value of EUR40bn in the secondary market under its
securities markets programme. Most were bought at significant
discounts to their nominal value.
However, rather than accept the effective 53.5% haircut on
their bonds, which most other private investors took when
accepting a range of new securities in exchange for old ones,
the ECM circumvented the offer at the last moment. It has since
been repaid in full on some of the bonds, thus making a profit
on the deal.
Hung Tran, deputy managing director of the Institute of
International Finance, which represented private sector
investors in negotiations, said the side-deal, meaning private
sector investors were subordinated by several international
organisations, was "completely without justification".
Additionally he said this could have an impact on other
sovereign debt negotiations and deter private sector investors
from buying other peripheral sovereigns' debts, widening the
latter's spreads over German Bunds and exacerbating their
problems in issuing new bonds.
However, a representative of the official sector, also
speaking on a panel with Tran at the IIF's Spring Meeting in
Copenhagen, denied the ECB's move in Greece necessarily had
wider implications for future sovereign debt restructurings.
"This was a very delicate and exceptional situation," said
Clotilde L'Angevin, secretary general of the Paris Club of
international sovereign creditors. "There was no precedent set
regarding new seniority," added L'Angevin, who is already head
of international debt at the French Treasury.
No implications
Whilst acknowledging that the ECB was independent of
European governments, she warned the market against being "too
quick to make any conclusions regarding preferred creditor
status or special protection for any creditor. You can't take
any implications from this."
L'Angevin added that all principles of Paris Club
negotiations were respected during the Greek discussions leading
to the 'private sector involvement' deal, denying that the
official sector, and the ECB in particular, got special
treatment.
"Everyone made concessions. Greece accepted the change in
jurisdiction in its new bonds to English law; there was a
sweetener for the new bonds backed by the official sector;
Greece paid accrued interest on its old bonds too," she said.
L'Angevin also pointed out that many private sector
investors had also been paid in full effectively via money from
the official sector under Greece's first EUR110bn bail-out,
which started flowing in May 2010. As much as EUR60bn was used
to repay maturing bonds before the debt swap in March 2012.
Looking ahead she said the official sector's exposure to
Greece, set to rise to EUR240bn by the end of 2013, far exceeded
the private sector's. Significant challenges remain for Greece
too if it is ultimately to regain market access too.
"PSI and official sector loans will not solve all Greece's
problems," said L'Angevin. "Greece will have to implement the
new structural reforms [agreed under the second bailout
memorandum with the ECB, IMF and EU] if it is to regain market
access."
