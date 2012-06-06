NEW YORK, June 6 Greece may once again determine
the direction of global markets.
Money managers and analysts are looking ahead to Greek
parliamentary elections on June 17 that could decide whether the
country continues austerity measures it agreed to as part of as
an international bailout plan, or whether Greece takes a big
step toward leaving the 17-member euro zone.
If Greece does exit the euro currency, Europe's financial
system may further weaken and lead to a freezing of global
credit markets. Polls show that Greek voters are roughly split
between the conservative, pro-bailout New Democracy party and
the anti-bailout, leftist SYRIZA party.
Given the close polls, some market participants are turning
to various option strategies, from hedging a portfolio to
speculation on global stock market volatility. Unlike a stock,
options are contracts that give the right to buy or sell the
underlying security at a fixed price by a certain date.
"People are so worried that the stock market is going to
fall. I'm taking advantage of the panic in the marketplace right
now," said Tyler Vernon, president of Biltmore Capital Advisors
in Princeton, New Jersey, a wealth advisory firm with about $500
million in assets. "Any time you are selling volatility you are
getting a lot more in premiums than you were a month ago."
TARGETED PLAYS
The financial sector, exchange-traded funds that track major
benchmarks and some stocks with European exposure could move
significantly depending on the outcome of the election.
"My thought is that the European crisis is at its root a
financial crisis in its banking system," said Enis Taner, global
macro editor at options trading firm RiskReversal.com. He
recommends buying equity puts on investment banking stocks as a
way to hedge against a negative outcome from the Greek
elections. For those expecting a positive outcome, then upside
calls on those financial stocks make sense, he said.
"For example, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are moving the
most closely with European banks," Taner said.
Others are turning to options as a way to protect their long
positions in certain stocks. Vernon, of Biltmore Capital,
implemented a covered call strategy in early May to hedge his
firm's roughly $100 million stake in shares of United Parcel
Service Inc, which has exposure to the global economy.
In that strategy, calls are sold as a way to generate income
on a long position. This trade would bring in roughly $2 per
share of stock Biltmore owns, he said.
Mike Tosaw, a portfolio manager of Know Your Options, an
advisory firm in Chicago, has set up a put trade as a protective
play in the PowerShares QQQ Trust, an exchange-traded
fund that tracks the 100 largest non-financial stocks in the
Nasdaq composite index. "Regardless of the outcome of the Greek
elections, we feel very comfortable due to the fact that we are
hedged," Tosaw said.
He holds a QQQ $64 September strike put, which is
in-the-money or below the current value of the fund and plans to
keep that put for now as extra insurance for a long position in
the fund.
MORE COMPLEX TRADES
The outcome of the Greek elections could lead to a sharp
rise in volatility, which creates optimal conditions for a
straddle strategy on the SPDR S&P 500 fund, said Gareth
Feighery, a founder of options education firm marketTamer.com in
Philadelphia.
A long straddle trade involves buying a call and a put with
the same strike price and expiration date and is a bet on
volatility in the share price. In essence, the investor does not
care which direction the underlying security goes, just that it
moves dramatically enough to make either bet profitable.
For example, the $131 July SPDR S&P 500 straddle could be
bought for $7.56. The trade would be building in an expectation
of an almost 6-percent move in either direction in the ETF over
the next 44 days, Feighery said. If the fund rises or falls by
more than 6 percent, the trade will perform well but it will
suffer if there isn't much volatility, he said.
Straddle buyers risk losing premium paid -- the cost of
buying the options -- if the fund closes at the strike price at
expiration.
Jared Woodard, a principal of options research firm
condoroptions.com in New York, said that investors can gain some
short term exposure by selling a time spread. This is another
kind of volatility bet, using short-term or weekly options on
the S&P 500 index.
For example, buying the SPX 1300 puts expiring June 22 and
selling the SPX 1300 puts expiring July 6 recently could be done
at a price for $7.70.
If there is a bad outcome in Greece and volatility spikes,
the weekly put expiring June 22 can be expected to gain in value
more quickly than the put with a later expiration date, he said.
Conversely, if a pro-bailout government is formed, he
expects volatility to decline, causing a loss to the trade.
Woodard suggests that this trade be put on closer to the
election date, since other events could influence the markets in
the interim.
Investors could also consider a volatility hedge, said
Credit Suisse equity derivative strategists Mandy Xu and Dmitry
Novikov in a report on Tuesday.
They like buying a June 35 call option on the CBOE
Volatility Index, which would be fully financed by
the sale of the June $124 put on the SPY fund. Buying a call on
the VIX is in anticipation of greater volatility and typically
another way to hedge against a pullback in the market.
The June $124 SPY put expires on June 15, two days before the
election - before volatility would be expected to rise. But the
VIX calls which expire on June 20 would take into account any
spike in volatility following the event, they said.