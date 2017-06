Greece's Prime Minister Lucas Papademos (R) escorts Socialist leader George Papandreou (C) and conservative party leader Antonis Samaras at his office in Athens February 8, 2012. REUTERS/AMNA/Orestis Panagiotou/Pool

ATHENS Greek political leaders have clinched a deal on austerity measures needed to secure a bailout to keep the country afloat, two government sources said on Thursday.

"Yes, there is a deal," one government official said.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos)