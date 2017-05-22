Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Imagination Tech soars
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
LONDON May 22 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** Athens stocks up as euro zone finance ministers meet for Greek deal
** Clariant-Huntsman tie-up takes Europe-U.S. M&A to decade high
** BTG jumps on pulmonary embolism study success
** New CEO boosts Lafargeholcim, Sika sinks
** Investors cheer Aegon's U.S. divestments
** Micro Focus falls as CS points to legacy tech risks
** UCB plummets on bone drug clinical fail (Reporting by Helen Reid)
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)