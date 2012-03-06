LONDON, March 6 Investors in a Swiss-law governed Greek government bond have teamed up to challenge the terms of Athens' proposed bond swap, highlighting the wave of litigation the country could face in trying to cut its debt.

New York law firm Bingham McCutchen, which is advising the group, said members held a "material" portion of the 650 million Swiss Franc ($707 million) bond, which is due to mature in 2013, and invited others to come forward.

"The group is ... exploring means to address its concerns and to protect the rights of holders of the bonds," Bingham said in a statement.

Bondholders have until Thursday to decide whether or not to accept Greece's bond swap, which is aimed at wiping 100 billion euros ($131 billion) from the country's debt pile and will saddle investors with losses of more than 50 percent.

Upping the rhetoric, Greece's Debt Management Agency said on Tuesday that if it gets enough support, it intends to make losses "binding on all holders of these bonds" and said the offer was the best deal they would get, echoing comments by Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to Reuters on Monday.

While many of the large bank and insurance holders have said they will accept the deal, some smaller holders, particularly in the more investor-friendly foreign law bonds, may hold out.

Some believe that they can squeeze a better payout from Athens through the courts, lawyers and advisers have said.

Bingham said Tim DeSieno is the main representative of the 2013 bond group.

DeSieno has advised Dominican Republic bondholders in connection with the country's sovereign bond restructuring and advised creditors of Argentina, Belize and Ecuador, according to Bingham's website.