March 1 Yen-denominated bonds issued by
the Greek government to Japanese investors are not part of
Greece's proposed debt reduction deal, the Nikkei reported.
Japanese retail and institutional investors holding roughly
110 billion yen ($1.36 billion) of Greek samurai bonds will
continue to receive principal and interest payments in full, the
daily said.
But overseas investors with the same bonds may still be
subject to a haircut because they would be included in a deal
under which Greece would exchange the instruments for new debt,
the Nikkei said.
The yen-denominated bonds were issued between 1995 and 1996
in five tranches totaling 108.7 billion yen. All carry terms of
20 years, the newspaper reported.
($1 = 80.9400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)