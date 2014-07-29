(Refiles to amend spelling of Petheram in 21st paragraph)
* Green bond supply expected to reach US$40bn this year
* Fragmented and voluntary standards lack teeth
* Reputation not enough, investors want compliance
By Sarka Halas
LONDON, July 29 (IFR) - The speed of growth in the Green
bond market in the past year is raising serious questions over
whether the lack of scrutiny and binding requirements in the
sector are storing up problems for the future.
While highly rated supranationals and agencies have been
pioneers of the Green market, corporates and banks are beginning
to join the fray. Supply is expected to reach US$40bn in 2014,
almost four times the US$10.98bn issued last year, according to
the Climate Bond Initiative (CBI).
But while many investment banks are keen to push the
feel-good product to their clients, there are no international
standards defining what 'Green' actually means, frameworks are
only voluntary, and Green language is lacking in covenants.
"We need strong standards that address how Green bonds are
constructed, and standards that assess how the 'Greenness' of
the bond is reported," said Sean Kidney, CEO and co-founder of
CBI. "Investors have to be able to link the money to the
underlying asset."
Navindu Katugampola, executive director for Green bonds at
Morgan Stanley, argues that the market needs to see more
granularity, more transparency of how the proceeds are being
spent, and more qualification of the impact of projects - for
example, the volume of CO2 reduction.
As the market has grown and new types of issuer have joined
the trend, a number of sales have left investors scratching
their heads.
"Toronto Dominion's Green bond did not specify an
independent reviewer or an auditor. The bank said they were
changing auditors and so hadn't nominated one, but this should
have been essential for the bond sale," said Kidney. "In the end
the Canadian bank did undertake to report, but the mechanism was
not properly articulated."
Toyota also raised eyebrows when it sold a US$1.75bn bond
backed by its regular fleet, with the aim of using the proceeds
for hybrid cars.
GDF Suez was another example, printing a 2.5bn dual-tranche
deal, the proceeds of which can be used to fund acquisitions,
albeit of Green and renewable energy companies.
WHO SETS THE STANDARDS?
As well as the sometimes questionable use of proceeds, the
fact there is a multitude of third party agencies acting as
independent verifiers using various sets of criteria can also be
confusing.
The top external verifiers are DMV, Vigeo, and Cicero, who
all have their own guidelines and to varying degrees set
standards for the market.
Meanwhile, the CBI also has a set of standards that can be
used by investors, while four banks drew up a set of voluntary
Green Bond Principles (GBP) earlier this year, which are
designed to be industry-wide with ICMA now acting as
secretariat.
While it is a start, the GBP, for example, do not set out
specific environmental impact targets. Meanwhile, they clearly
state that "underwriters of Green Bonds are not responsible if
issuers do not comply with their commitments to Green Bonds and
the use of the resulting net proceeds."
"Not everyone will agree on what is Green and when this
question is raised it will be an issue," said Manuel Lewin, head
of responsible investment at Zurich Insurance Group. The
insurance giant recently doubled its investment commitment to
Green bonds to 2bn.
"The market needs to be able to keep its integrity and
transparency, but it is not a black-listed process," said Lewin,
adding that Zurich looks at both pre-investment and
post-investment, focusing especially on transparency and
measurable effects.
At the moment, standards focus on the use of proceeds,
process for evaluation, management of proceeds, and reporting,
with the latter recommended at least once a year.
The first wave of yearly reporting will start to surface at
the end of this year, although German agency KfW could lead the
way for more regular reporting after it promised to deliver
quarterly reports to investors on the use of proceeds for its
first Green deal.
HARSHER ENFORCEMENT
Meanwhile, some question whether the industry needs to go
beyond simple voluntary standards.
"Investors have started arguing to us that if a company
falls out of compliance, there needs to be some kind of penalty,
like an interest rate increase," said Kidney.
"We think that reputational risk is enough of a deterrent at
this stage of market growth, but we've agreed we'll convene a
working group on the subject at the end of the year."
Rhys Petheram, fund management director, Jupiter Fund
Management, said that investors would penalise companies if a
bond was not deemed to be Green enough, adding that the
measurement side of the product was weak and investors were not
pushing as hard for clarification.
He added, however, that the subject of penalties needed to
be approached carefully.
"There are questions around whether standards should be
incorporated into the covenants or not. There is a danger that
it could kill the market," he said.
(Reporting by Sarka Halas, additional reporting by Aimee
