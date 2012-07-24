* Public and private sector investment for low-CO2 car
projects
* Carmakers face tough EU regulation on vehicle emissions
LONDON, July 24 The British government is aiming
to speed up the commercialisation of low-carbon vehicle
technologies with public and private sector investment totalling
56 million pounds ($86.9 million), the UK's innovation agency
said on Tuesday.
Over 27 million pounds of public funding, along with 29
million pounds of private sector money, will be invested in 17
research and development projects led by carmakers such as Ford
, Jaguar, LandRover and Nissan, the
Technology Strategy Board said in a statement.
"Accelerating the commercialisation of low-carbon vehicle
technologies will help to achieve our challenging climate change
targets as well as creating new jobs, and increasing
opportunities for UK businesses on the world stage," said
transport minister Norman Baker.
The road transport sector's emissions are growing rapidly.
Between 1990 and 2008, emissions from the sector increased by 26
percent, according to European Union Commission data.
Car manufacturers are under increasing pressure to reduce
vehicles' greenhouse gas emissions to meet EU regulations. Each
manufacturer can face heavy fines if they do not achieve
specific CO2 emissions targets.
Earlier this month, the EU Commission outlined plans to
tighten limits on how much carbon dioxide new cars can emit,
although the proposal has to go through a long negotiation
process before becoming law.
Carmakers are working on new technologies to reduce the
emissions of conventional-fuelled cars, as well as developing
low-carbon cars like electric vehicles and hybrids.