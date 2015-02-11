MUMBAI Feb 11 Singapore's Sembcorp Industries Ltd said on Wednesday its unit Sembcorp Utilities will buy a 60 percent stake in Indian renewable energy firm Green Infra for about $170 million.

The deal comes days before an investor summit to be hosted by the Indian government for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's $100 billion clean energy expansion plan.

A private equity fund of India's IDFC Ltd will continue to hold the remaining stake in Green Infra, which has a 516 megawatt (MW) operating wind and solar portfolio with presence in six Indian states.

The deal will help Sembcorp triple its renewable energy generation capacity globally to over 1,000 MW, the company said in a statement.

Sembcorp, an industrial conglomerate in which Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings is the biggest shareholder, said it will fund the deal through both internal funds and debt financing. ($1 = 62.3359 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)